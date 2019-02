The US Air Force (USAF) completed Joint Air Defense Exercise (JADEX) 19-01 to enhance the readiness of air defence assets in the US Central Command (CENTCOM) area of responsibility.

The USAF Central Command-led training event saw soldiers, sailors, and airmen from the CENTCOM working with regional partners.

During the three-day exercise, there was increased participation in the live-fly portion to include B-1B Lancers, F-15E Strike Eagles and coalition partner aircraft.



In addition, US Navy ships and US Army defence assets took part in combined defence training.

JADEX also involved robust table-top and simulated scenarios to test joint coalition C2 partners in all domains.

AFCENT exercises chief major Ricardo Lara said: “This is the first time a B-1 has been integrated into JADEX. It gave us an opportunity to practice combined air operations with multiple aircraft and partners dedicated to regional defence to develop command and control tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs).”

“JADEX is one of many exercises that demonstrate those capabilities we practice alongside our international, joint and interagency teammates.”

“We’re really testing the tactical levels of warfare. We want to get after what that soldier, sailor or airman is seeing down their scope, targeting pod or radar and how they communicate and operate as a joint coalition team.”

Personnel trained in real-world TTPs in order to address missile, aircraft and small unmanned aerial system threats.

Combined Air Forces component commander lieutenant general Joseph Guastella said: “JADEX is an opportunity for us to practice regional defence with our gulf partners.

“It’s our responsibility to maintain a credible, capable and dynamic defence posture to compete, deter and win against state and non-state actors. JADEX is one of many exercises that demonstrate those capabilities we practice alongside our international, joint and interagency teammates.”

Regional partners practised defence against a variety of simulated threats.

Given that the exercise brings together geographically separated participants from different services and nations, JADEX focused mainly on communication and interoperability.

The objective of the training event is to boost military-to-military relationships and improve regional stability.