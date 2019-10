The US Air Force (USAF) has awarded a contract to Intelligent Waves to provide crowd-sourced flight data collection support and big data analytics.

The indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract is valued at $89.2m.

Intelligent Waves president and CEO Jared Shepard said: “As a service-disabled veteran-owned small business, we are honoured to support such a high-valued USAF weapon system programme.”

The company will deliver the contract in support of the 59th Test and Evaluation Squadron (TES) located at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada.

Assigned to the Air Combat Command 53rd Wing, 53rd Test Management Group, the 59th TES manages weapon system testing of several air platforms, including A-10, HH-60, HC-130J, F-16, F-15C/E, F-22, F-35, and Guardian Angel.



The squadron looks after force development evaluations, tactics development and evaluations, and software evaluations.

Functions performed by the 59th TES personnel include directing operational test planning and execution, as well as data gathering, analysing, and reporting.

In addition, the squadron is responsible for managing operational test and evaluation of weapons and support systems meant for the USAF.

Speaking about the contract, Intelligent Waves chief growth officer Erin Horrell said: “This IDIQ prime contract award firmly establishes Intelligent Waves in the USAF C5ISR market space.”

The company said that availability of crowd-sourced flight data support and the development of the QRIP-III, RAPIDS, and knowledge management systems will enable sharing of flight test data across USAF bases.

Crowd-sourcing data from thousands of jets will ensure a steady flow of data to a central repository.

T contract will also include providing ‘flight test and mission instrumentation modifications, improvements and operations for 53rd Wing test and mission aircraft instrumentation packages’.

The contract also requires Intelligent Waves to support the optimisation of knowledge management system to help deliver a streamlined approach for big data analysis.