The US Air Force (USAF) has stood up a new detachment for training on the new HH-60W Combat Rescue Helicopter.

Known as the 58th Operations Group Detachment Two, the detachment was activated during a ceremony at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, US.

The ceremony was held in the presence of USAF 58th Operations Group commander colonel Richard Carrell.

USAF lieutenant colonel Brian Dicks assumed command of the detachment at the activation event after the guidon was unfurled.

Richard Carrell said: “The mission of this detachment is straightforward. Prepare the wing to start formal training on the HH-60W, no later than March of 2021.



“Brian, I challenge you to not take no for an answer…build this detachment into a working team so we can be ready for the new mission.”

The 58th Operations Group Detachment Two will be tasked with validating training and ensuring the availability of relevant infrastructure and equipment.

In addition, the detachment will be responsible for activating formal training for the rotary-wing personnel recovery platform for the HH-60W aircraft.

Dicks said: “[The airmen] bring experience and creative solutions to the table that I know we can tackle these sort of things.

“We can provide the airforce with honestly the greatest product we can give them for the future generations of rescue.”

Earlier this week, the USAF approved for Sikorsky to begin low-rate initial production of the HH-60W Combat Rescue Helicopter.

The Milestone C status was awarded to the helicopter following extensive tests involving four instrumented test aircraft.