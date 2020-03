US Air Force (USAF) Sheppard Air Force Base (AFB) has reported seven confirmed cases of the new coronavirus Covid-19 to date among active-duty personnel.

Following the confirmation, the AFB postponed exercises, including a Red Flag exercise planned for Alaska and a high-profile test of the Advanced Battle Management System next month.

US Air Force Chief of Staff David Goldfein said during a briefing with reporters at the Pentagon: “We’ve got fighters, bombers, maintainers deployed working to keep America safe.

“We’re still flying global mobility missions and conducting global space operations. So, the global missions we as an airforce support in the joint force, all those missions continue.”

Another two USAF bases, Luke AFB and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson (JBER) have reported positive Covid-19 cases.



At Luke AFB, two people were tested positive with Covid-19 while JBER said that an active-duty airman tested positive.

The JBER member, who returned from overseas travel recently, is self-quarantined at an off-base residence following public health protocols.

How optimistic are you about your company’s growth prospects? Very optimistic (40%, 66 Votes)

Optimistic (21%, 34 Votes)

Neither optimistic nor pessimistic (16%, 26 Votes)

Very pessimistic (13%, 22 Votes)

Pessimistic (10%, 17 Votes) Total Voters: 165

Loading ... Loading ...

JBER officials have ordered Health Protection Condition (HPCON) Bravo and are monitoring the situation continuously and working with local, state and federal agencies to prevent the spread of the virus.

USAF 56th Medical Group at Luke AFB will be open during regular hours on Saturday and Sunday for Covid-19 related concerns in an effort to provide weekend coverage.

56th Fighter Wing commander Todd Canterbury said: “Due to the actions of healthcare providers at the 56th Medical Group, the members and their families have been isolated in their home since first showing symptoms.

“I ask all of you to remain calm as we work to safeguard our airmen and families and preserve combat capabilities.”