The US Air Force’s (USAF) 86th Airlift Wing’s Munitions Squadron (86th MUNS) has taken the delivery of its largest shipment of ordnance since the late 20th century.

Stationed at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, the 86th MUNS received approximately 100 containers filled with a wide range of munitions in October.

USAF 86th MUNS munitions operations section chief master sergeant David Head said: “This is the largest shipment of its kind since Operation Allied Force, which took place in 1999.



“The munitions that we received will be used for future theatre operations and the evolving US European Command presence.”

In a statement, the 86th MUNS munitions flight chief master sergeant Arthur Myrick said that the range of ordnance would be used to support NATO’s European Deterrence Initiative (EDI), along with increasing the USAF’s war reserve materiel in Europe.

According to USAF officials, EDI has been designed to improve responsiveness and readiness by pre-positioning ammunition, fuel and equipment.

This will help enhance the US Department of Defense’s ability to ensure a rapid response against threats made by aggressive enemies.

Myrick said: “We’re a major airlift hub for US Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa, so our main job is to get munitions where they need to be on time.

“These are real-world munitions to fulfil real-world objectives. That’s the reason we are downloading these things: to make sure we have the capability to move the fight forward if need be.”