The 705th TRS executed ACC’s first LWC2C preparing Lead Wing ‘A’ staff for operations in support of an air component commander in any theatre at Hurlburt Field. Credit: US Air Force, photo by Keith Keel.

The US Air Force’s (USAF) 705th Training Squadron (TRS) has recently implemented a Kessel Run application into its Lead Wing Command-and-Control Course’s (LWC2C) curriculum.

The application, called C2 Incident Management Emergency Response Application (C2IMERA), was incorporated last month to support LWC2C, an Air Combat Command (ACC) lead wing leadership training course.

This course provides distributed operations in support of Agile Combat Employment (ACE), which aims to increase the overall survivability of forces through a reactive operational scheme of manoeuvre.

The 705th TRS is assigned under the 505th Command and Control Wing (CCW) headquartered at Hurlburt Field in Florida, US.

505th Test and Training Group commander colonel Adam Shelton said: “The 505th is the lead ACC organisation tasked to develop ACE C2 academics, mature training environments, and integrate into existing exercise venues.

“An inherent task within this effort is to incorporate primary decision tools required of operational wings to execute C2 of dispersed forces.”

C2IMERA will allow the squadron to focus on reporting, planning, force generation, and emergency management, as well as on C2 monitoring and execution.

It leverages a common operating picture and dashboarding solutions as communication tools to combine and share data, along with C2 capabilities for the USAF leaders.

All the tools offered by C2IMERA are customisable and can be optimised based on the specific requirements of the installation to update and communicate data in real time.

It allows commanders to monitor a constant picture of their installations, environment, assets and personnel.

The implementation of C2IMERA in the 705th TRS has paved the way for adding this application across the USAF.

705th TRS operations director lieutenant colonel Benjamin Lee said: “We are leveraging exposure of Kessel Run’s C2IMERA training into TTPs [tactics, techniques and procedures] and ways to employ training.”