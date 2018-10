The US Air Force’s (USAF) 563rd Rescue Group (RQG) has been realigned from the 23rd Wing assigned to the Moody Air Force Base (AFB) to the 355th Fighter Wing stationed at Davis-Monthan AFB.

All rescue squadrons and maintenance units that fall under the 563rd RQG such as geographically separated assets located at Nellis AFB in Nevada, US, have been brought under the supervision of the 355th Fighter Wing.

With the consolidation, the USAF has two military bases with similar and equal capabilities.



“The realignment has allowed the fighter wing to improve its capabilities and offer increased support to troops by integrating with 563rd RQG, which has a similar mission set.”

Both installations currently serve as home to HC-130 and HH-60 Pave Hawk pararescue squadrons that provide combat search and rescue support, as well as A-10 Thunderbolt II fighter squadrons, which are used for close air support.

355th Fighter Wing commander colonel Mike Drowley said: “This realignment gives us unity of command over a team that we’ve been working with for years.

“This brings us closer to a ‘one base, one boss’ concept, which better helps us take care of assets on the installation.”

Drowley added: “The rescue community and the A-10 community have a very synergistic mission. Having them as part of our family now allows us to better care for them as an airman team and provide them with whatever they need to get their job done more efficiently.”

