The US State Department has approved Pakistan’s request for technical services in support of the F-16 fighter aircraft programme.

The potential foreign military sale for technical security team (TST) is anticipated to cost around $125m.

As part of the deal, the US will provide a continuation of technical support services and other related elements of logistics support.

The military sales are intended to help in the oversight of operations in support of the Pakistan Peace Drive advanced F-16 programme.



The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) has notified Congress of the possible sale.



In a statement, DSCA said: “This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by protecting US technology through the continued presence of US personnel that provide 24/7 end-use monitoring.”

Booz Allen Hamilton Engineering Services has been named as the prime contractor for this transaction.

The US will assign 60 contractor representatives to Pakistan to assist in the oversight of operations.

Last week, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan met US President Donald Trump to discuss a range of issues, including military, terrorism and trade.

In a press briefing at the White House, Khan said: “We’re putting our military back into a shape that it’s never been in before: new. The best missiles in the world. The best equipment in the world. The best military equipment of all. We’re building submarines, the finest.”

A Lockheed Martin-built Pakistani F-16 aircraft was involved in an aerial duel with the Indian Air Force aircraft earlier this year after India carried out airstrikes inside Pakistani territory targeting terror camps.