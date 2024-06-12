US Air Force F-35A releases AIM-120 AMRAAM and AIM-9X Sidewinder missiles at targets during a live-fire exercise, 12 June 2018. Danish and Norwegian F-35As and F-16s will now benefit from the missiles. Credit: DVIDS.

The US State Department has approved a potential Foreign Military Sale of hundreds of AIM-120C-8 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) to Denmark and Norway.

Denmark’s purchase of 84 missiles in a bilateral FMS worth $215.5m (Dkr1.5bn) is dwarfed by the Norwegian Government’s acquisition of 300 of the same arms in a $1.94bn (Nkr20.7bn) proposal.

While both sales will enhance the two Nato members’ air-to-air capabilities by equipping them with modern munitions, Norway’s sizable deal will replace its ageing stocks of AIM-120B missiles.

AIM-120A is the first variant, which is no longer in production.

Meanwhile, the B variant is an improved variant introduced in 1994, while C has smaller control surfaces to enable the internal carriage on the F-22 combat aircraft and carries an improved warhead.

An AIM-120A AMRAAM missile is secured aboard an AV-8B Harrier, 7 August 2014. Credit: DVIDS.

AIM-120D is the latest member in the AMRAAM family, and its has improved navigation, range and high-off-bore-sight – this means that the missile can reduce its thrust, pull a sharp turn toward a target and then increase thrust to intercept.

Following in the footsteps of the US as a military-industrial trend-setter, both Scandinavian countries similarly operatethe US-made F-35As and F-16 multirole aircraft, which are compatible with AMRAAM missiles.

While Denmark operates 43 F-16A/Bs and 2 F-35As, Norway employs 30 F-16A/Bs and 28 F-35As.

Working as one – for the most part

It should be noted that the Nordic region as whole agreed to interoperate more closely in mid-March 2023. The so-called ‘Nordic Air Commander’s Intent’ aims to secure Nato’s northern flank against Russian territorial ambitions.

One policy that commanders said they will pursue is the delivery of “a common air education, training and exercises”. However, the fact that Sweden does not use the F-35A, but rather the Gripen, may throw a spanner in the works.

“Moving into the future, we will strengthen our trans-Atlantic bonds, continue the momentum for the ongoing integration and cooperation process, prepare for the conduct of Multi-Domain Operations and determine and decide on viable long-term solutions to enable our common goals,” the air force jointly stated at the time.