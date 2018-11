The Government of Japan has requested the sale of 32 units of the AIM-120C-7 advanced medium-range air-to-air missile (AMRAAM) weapon systems from the US.

With an estimated cost of $63m, the possible sale has been approved by the US State Department.

The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) has also notified Congress of a possible foreign military sale of AIM-120C-AMRAAMs to Japan.



Delivery of containers, weapon support and equipment, as well as related spare and repair parts, will be covered in the possible sale.

US Government and contractor engineering, technical and logistical support services, along with other associated elements of logistical and programme support will be included in the potential sale.

Focused on supporting and advancing the foreign policy and national security of the US, the acquisition of the new AIM-120C-7 missile systems will help Japan develop and sustain a strong and effective self-defence capability.

The AMRAAM weapons will be deployed into service with the Japan Air Self-Defense Force. The enhanced capability will assist the nation in the defence of its homeland, as well as US personnel stationed in the region.

Raytheon Missile Systems will serve as the principal contractor for the sale.

Manufactured by Raytheon, AMRAAM is an air-to-air missile that has been designed to meet troop requirements and can be used to operate in a wide range of scenarios, including air-to-air and surface-launch engagements.

In October last year, the Japanese Government requested a potential sale from the US to purchase 56 AIM 120C-7 AMRAAMs for an estimated cost of $113m.