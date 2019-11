The US Government has approved a potential sale of two UH-60M Black Hawk medium-lift, rotary-wing helicopters to Croatia.

Valued at approximately $115m, the possible foreign military sale also includes associated equipment.

Congress has been notified of the sale by the Defense Security Cooperation Agency.

The US will sell two UH-60M Black Hawk Helicopters in standard USG configuration.

In addition, the sale package includes up to T700-GE-70 ID engines and H-764GU / Embedded Global Positioning / Inertial Navigation (EGI).



Croatia will also procure communication security equipment, including AN/ARC-201D RT-1478D, AN/ARC-231 RT-1808A radios, and AN/APX-123A Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) transponder.

The deal will provide weapons, ammunition, night vision devices, airworthiness support, spare and repair parts, personnel training, technical and logistics support services.

In a statement, DSCA said: “This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the US by helping to improve the security of a Nato ally.”

The UH-60 helicopters will enhance Croatia’s troop lift, border security, and counterterrorism capabilities.

The helicopters will also support other missions such as search and rescue, medical evacuation, re-supply / external lift, and combat support.

DSCA added: “These UH-60 helicopters will allow for interoperability with US and Nato forces in rapid response to a variety of missions and quick positioning of troops with minimal helicopter assets.”

The sale of the assets will support Croatia’s plans to modernise its armed forces.

It will also allow the government to expand its existing army architecture to provide regional multi-mission support.

Sikorsky and General Electric Aircraft Company (GEAC) are the principal contractors for the potential sale.

The US is already donating a pair of UH-60 helicopters to Croatia. The donation was announced last year.