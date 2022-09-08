US approves $450m sale of F-16 fleet sustainment support to Pakistan

Pakistan Air Force’s F-16C Fighting Falcon prepares for take-off at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, US. Credit: US Air Force, photo by Tech Sgt. Frank Miller.

The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) has notified Congress of a potential foreign military sale (FMS) for F-16 fleet sustainment support to Pakistan.

The estimated $450m sale has also received approval from the US State Department.

Under the latest deal, Pakistan has requested the US to consolidate all the previously implemented F-16 sustainment and support cases.

This merging of cases is expected to eliminate the chances of duplication while adding more support elements to support the Pakistan Air Force’s F-16 fighter jets.

This follow-on support deal also involves Pakistan’s participation in several programmes and technical coordination groups.

It includes the F-16 Aircraft Structural Integrity, International Engine Management, Electronic Combat International Security Assistance and Engine Component Improvement programmes.

Other support services included in the FMS are accessories and support equipment, aircraft and engine spare repair/return parts, aircraft and engine hardware and software modifications/support, classified and unclassified software, software support and other associated elements of F-16 maintenance and programme support.

Lockheed Martin has been chosen as the prime contractor for this FMS.

The latest sustainment support will enhance the Pakistani F-16 fleet’s air-to-ground capabilities, which will allow continuous contribution to counterterrorism operations.

The agency also confirmed that the latest potential FMS does not involve any weapons, munitions, or new capabilities.

In a statement, DSCA said: “This proposed sale will support foreign policy and national security objectives of the US by allowing Pakistan to retain interoperability with US and partner forces in ongoing counterterrorism efforts and in preparation for future contingency operations.”