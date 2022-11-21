A pilot guides a KC-46A Pegasus over the Pacific Ocean during the mission. Credit: US Air National Guard, photo by Senior Master Sgt. Timm Huffman.

US Pease Air National Guard’s (ANG) 157th Air Refueling Wing has successfully completed a 36-hour long non-stop endurance mission on KC-46A Pegasus aircraft.

This marks the US Air Mobility Command’s (AMC) longest endurance mission so far, which showcased the total force integration concept. It saw the participation of both active duty and ANG airmen from Pease.

AMC commander general Mike Minihan said: “This extended mission is yet another example of capable airmen taking charge and moving out to accelerate our employment of the KC-46A.

“This Total Force mission boldly highlights the imperative to think differently, change the way we do business, and provide options to Joint Force.”

As part of the recent mission, performed between 16 and 17 November, a KC-46A Pegasus aircraft from Pease ANG Base in New Hampshire flew continuously for 36 hours, covering around 16,000 miles.

The aircraft flew from New Hampshire, across North America and the Pacific Ocean, around Guam, and returned to base.

Throughout the mission, a human performance monitor employed aboard the aircraft was collecting quantitative data, which can be later used for analysing and informing decision-making processes.

During the operation, the aircraft refuelled itself three times while also supporting the refuelling of an F-22 fighter aircraft deployed in the Pacific region.

Furthermore, the aircrew used the communications links on board KC-46A to share the information with AMC leadership during the flight.

The aircrew also tested the use of the KC-46A aircraft’s secure and unclassified networks as well as its situational awareness systems, which can be used in various contested scenarios.

AMC KC-46A Cross-Functional team lead lieutenant colonel Joshua Renfro said: “Pease’s accomplishment of this mission is its third consecutive success proving KC-46A’s airborne persistence, building on previous 22-hour and 24-hour missions.”