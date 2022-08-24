US military forces conduct precision airstrikes in Syria

A pair of US Air Force’s F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft. Credit: US Air Force, photo by Senior Airman Matthew Bruch/commons.wikimedia.org.

The US military has carried out air strikes against infrastructure facilities in Deir al-Zor, Syria on 23 August.

It was confirmed by the US Central Command (USCENTCOM) in a press statement.

As per the USCENTCOM statement, targeted facilities belonged to the groups affiliated with the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The US did not reveal the details about the aircraft that carried out the strikes or if there were any casualties reported.

USCENTCOM communication director colonel Joe Buccino said: “These precision strikes are intended to defend and protect US forces from attacks like the ones on August 15 against US personnel by Iran-backed groups.

“The President gave the direction for these strikes pursuant to his Article II authority to protect and defend US personnel by disrupting or deterring attacks by Iran-backed groups.”

The statement also said that the objective of this strike was to ‘defend and protect US forces’ from Iran-backed groups.

Buccino added: “The US took proportionate, deliberate action intended to limit the risk of escalation and minimise the risk of casualties.

“The US does not seek conflict but will continue to take necessary measures to protect and defend our people. US forces remain in Syria to ensure the enduring defeat of ISIS.”

Amid the rising tensions, Iran has also launched exercises to demonstrate its surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities.

According to media reports, the two-day exercise will involve a total of 150 drones and will be conducted on the Gulf coast of Iran.