A Chinook helicopter protects itself from a missile threat with directed energy. Credit: © BAE Systems/Business Wire.

BAE Systems has announced that its new interoperable aircraft survivability suite, developed in collaboration with Leonardo UK, received approval from the US government.

The new suite combines BAE Systems’ AN/AAR-57 Common Missile Warning System (CMWS) with Leonardo’s Miysis Directed Infrared Countermeasure (DIRCM) System.

With the approval, the two companies will now work together to develop the integrated AN/AAR-57 CMWS system at BAE Systems’ facilities in Nashua, New Hampshire; and Huntsville, Alabama.

The new capability will boost aircraft survivability to counter a wide range of advanced threats.

BAE Systems Integrated Survivability Solutions director Chris Austin said: “This layered defence against new and advanced threats will protect aircraft and their crews in the most complex battlespaces.

“Using interoperable, combat-proven systems is a smart, efficient, and cost-effective aircraft survivability solution for our international customers.”

The AN/AAR-57 CMWS is used to detect incoming missiles and hostile fires to alert aircrews and automatically cue countermeasures.

More than 3,000 CMWS units have already been equipped with a wide range of rotary-wing and fixed-wing aircraft of the US and other nations’ forces.

Meanwhile, the Miysis DIRCM system is used for providing reliable, persistent protection to the forces against infrared man-portable air defence systems.

This DIRCM solution can counter various simultaneous threats by overwhelming a missile seeker head by suddenly releasing a large stream of coded laser energy.

Once integrated, the system will maximise the effectiveness of existing CMWS by adding readily exportable DIRCM capability while also improving DIRCM’s capabilities.

Leonardo Sales Radar and Advanced Targeting vice-president Tony Innes said: “International customers who operate the AN/AAR-57 now have a fast, simple and low-risk way to equip their platforms with gold standard DIRCM protection against infrared missiles.”