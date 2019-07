The US State Department has approved the potential sale of a support package to Morocco for the sustainment of the country’s current F-16 fleet.

The foreign military sale is valued at $250.4m and will include non-major defence equipment components to ensure the continuation of sustainment support for the F-16 aircraft.

Under the proposed sale, the US will supply F-16 support equipment, spares, and repair parts.

Personnel training, training equipment, publications, and technical documentation will also be provided.



The agreement will see Morocco receive support equipment for munitions, including AMRAAM, CMBRE, JDAM, PAVEWAY.



In addition, the package will include support, integration and test equipment, as well as US government and contractor engineering, technical and logistical support services.

Following the approval, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) notified Congress of the possible FMS sale.

In a statement, DSCA said: “This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the US by helping to improve the security of a major non-Nato ally that is an important force for political stability and economic progress in North Africa.”

Through the sustainment support deal, Morocco aims to improve its self-defence capabilities.

The proposed sale will allow the country to enhance interoperability with the US and other regional allies.

The sustainment case will also ensure the operational continuity of the F-16 fleet in the future.

DSCA added: “Morocco will have no difficulty absorbing this support into its armed forces. The proposed sale will not alter the basic military balance in the region.”

Lockheed Martin has been selected as the prime contractor for the sustainment programme. The deal is likely to include offset partners.

In March this year, the State Department approved the potential sale of 25 F-16C/D Block 72 Fighting Falcons to Morocco for an estimated cost of $3.78bn.