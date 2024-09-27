In a move to enhance Ukraine’s military capabilities, President Biden has authorised the Department of Defense to increase training for Ukrainian F-16 pilots by 2025.
This move aims to fortify Ukraine’s defence amidst its ongoing conflict with Russia.
This directive is part of a $375m security package announced this week, which includes air defence systems, artillery, and other military aid from US stockpiles.
The president’s directive instructs the Department of Defense (DOD) to support training an additional 18 Ukrainian pilots by next year.
This decision accompanies the 66th security assistance package, unveiled by the Department of Defense on September 26, 2024. The package leverages presidential drawdown authority (PDA) to pull from existing US military inventory. Key provisions include High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) ammunition, Javelin anti-tank systems, M1117 armoured vehicles, and air-to-ground munitions. This support is a continuation of the US’s effort to assist Ukraine, which has totalled approximately $56.3bn since Russia’s invasion in February 2022.
Enhanced F-16 pilot training
While the US has not provided Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets, other Nato allies like Denmark and the Netherlands have stepped in to supply the aircraft. Ukraine received its first F-16 fighter jets from European allies in August.
The US, however, plays a role in training Ukrainian pilots on these jets. Recently, as part of a multinational effort to strengthen Ukraine’s Air Force, the first cohort of 14 Ukrainian pilots has begun training on F-16s in Romania, utilising jets provided by the Netherlands. Concurrently, Canada has initiated its own Fighter Lead-In Training (FLIT) for Ukrainian pilots.
President Biden’s latest order to expand the training mission signals an emphasis on air combat, which will grow critical for Ukraine as the war continues.
Since the war began, US support for Ukraine has been pivotal in countering Russian advances. The focus has been on both immediate needs, such as artillery and ammunition, and long-term assets, like pilot training. This latest announcement reaffirms the US’s dedication to supporting Ukraine’s military well into 2025.
As tensions in Ukraine remain high, the expanded training of Ukrainian pilots reveals an area of US support. This ensures that Ukraine not only possesses modern equipment but also has the knowledge to deploy it effectively.