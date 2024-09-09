Canada’s Minister of National Defence, Bill Blair, announced on 6 September 2024, that Ukrainian pilots have begun F-16 fighter training in Canada as part of a multinational effort to strengthen Ukraine’s air force capabilities in the ongoing conflict.
Canada’s participation in the training initiative is part of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG), a coalition of more than 50 countries aimed at providing military assistance to Ukraine. Canada’s contribution includes $389m over five years, dedicated to F-16 pilot training.
The training programme, known as Fighter Lead-In Training (FLIT), will provide Ukrainian pilots with advanced skills necessary to operate F-16 jets. This training is seen as a key element in improving Ukraine’s air capabilities in its defence efforts against Russian forces.
In addition to the pilot training, Canada is offering logistical and technical support to Ukrainian air bases, including critical equipment required for maintaining the F-16 fleet. This assistance highlights Canada’s ongoing commitment to supporting Ukraine’s military infrastructure.
Canada has pledged further military donations to Ukraine, including 80,840 CRV-7 rocket motors and 1,300 warheads, to be delivered over the coming months. These donations follow previous shipments of military aid to Ukraine.
Canada will also contribute 970 surplus C6 machine guns and 10,500 9mm pistols, along with decommissioned chassis from M113s and Coyote LAVs, which can be repurposed for Ukraine’s needs. These are among several material donations from Canada to enhance Ukraine’s defence capabilities.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
The announcement follows the country’s longstanding military support for Ukraine. Since February 2022, Canada has committed C$4.5bn ($3.3bn) in military aid, including tanks, combat vehicles, weapons, and winter supplies for Ukrainian forces, part of the C$19.5bn pledged by Canada to Ukraine since the conflict began.
As part of its broader support, Canada is also training Ukrainian personnel under Operation UNIFIER. This includes around 300 Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members currently deployed across Europe to provide training and logistical support to Ukraine.
The Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) has been actively involved in transporting military aid to Ukraine and has so far delivered more than 19 million pounds of supplies. The continued transport and training efforts reflect Canada’s enduring military partnership with Ukraine.
Beyond material support, the Canadian government has committed to strengthening Ukraine’s cyber capabilities and continues to invest in equipment and infrastructure to protect Ukraine’s sovereignty against external threats.