The training programme, known as Fighter Lead-In Training (FLIT), will provide Ukrainian pilots with advanced skills necessary to operate F-16 jets. Credit: Christopher Chambers via Shutterstock.

Canada’s Minister of National Defence, Bill Blair, announced on 6 September 2024, that Ukrainian pilots have begun F-16 fighter training in Canada as part of a multinational effort to strengthen Ukraine’s air force capabilities in the ongoing conflict.

Canada’s participation in the training initiative is part of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG), a coalition of more than 50 countries aimed at providing military assistance to Ukraine. Canada’s contribution includes $389m over five years, dedicated to F-16 pilot training.

The training programme, known as Fighter Lead-In Training (FLIT), will provide Ukrainian pilots with advanced skills necessary to operate F-16 jets. This training is seen as a key element in improving Ukraine’s air capabilities in its defence efforts against Russian forces.

In addition to the pilot training, Canada is offering logistical and technical support to Ukrainian air bases, including critical equipment required for maintaining the F-16 fleet. This assistance highlights Canada’s ongoing commitment to supporting Ukraine’s military infrastructure.

Canada has pledged further military donations to Ukraine, including 80,840 CRV-7 rocket motors and 1,300 warheads, to be delivered over the coming months. These donations follow previous shipments of military aid to Ukraine.

Canada will also contribute 970 surplus C6 machine guns and 10,500 9mm pistols, along with decommissioned chassis from M113s and Coyote LAVs, which can be repurposed for Ukraine’s needs. These are among several material donations from Canada to enhance Ukraine’s defence capabilities.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

The announcement follows the country’s longstanding military support for Ukraine. Since February 2022, Canada has committed C$4.5bn ($3.3bn) in military aid, including tanks, combat vehicles, weapons, and winter supplies for Ukrainian forces, part of the C$19.5bn pledged by Canada to Ukraine since the conflict began.

As part of its broader support, Canada is also training Ukrainian personnel under Operation UNIFIER. This includes around 300 Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members currently deployed across Europe to provide training and logistical support to Ukraine.

The Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) has been actively involved in transporting military aid to Ukraine and has so far delivered more than 19 million pounds of supplies. The continued transport and training efforts reflect Canada’s enduring military partnership with Ukraine.

Beyond material support, the Canadian government has committed to strengthening Ukraine’s cyber capabilities and continues to invest in equipment and infrastructure to protect Ukraine’s sovereignty against external threats.