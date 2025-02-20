The potential sale package to Romania also encompasses personnel training and training equipment, among others. Credit: Mircea Moira/Shutterstock.

The US State Department has approved a potential foreign military sale (FMS) of GBU-39B small diameter bombs (SDB) and associated equipment to Romania.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress of this potential sale, which has an estimated cost of $84m. It aims to bolster the security of a Nato ally and support US foreign policy goals.

Romania has requested to purchase 400 units of GBU-39B SDB-I and two GBU-39 (T-1)/B inert practice bombs with fuse.

This acquisition is expected to enhance Romania’s defensive capabilities and its ability to participate in Nato coalition air operations.

The sale is in line with the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the US, aiming to support a Nato ally that contributes to political and economic stability in Europe.

Boeing is the principal contractor involved in the sale.

The sale package also covers non-major defence equipment (MDE) items including GBU-39 tactical training rounds; common munitions built-in-test (BIT)/reprogramming equipment (CMBRE); ADU-890E computer test set adapter groups; containers, weapons system support, and support and test equipment; consumables and accessories, and repair and return support; training aids, devices, and spare parts; and publications and technical data.

The package also encompasses personnel training and training equipment; transportation support; warranties; site surveys; US Government and contractor engineering, logistics, and technical support services; and other related elements of logistics and programme support.

The GBU-39B SDB is an extended range all-weather, day or night, guided munition developed to provide navigation to the target by relaying on the global positioning system.

As geopolitical tensions persist in Eastern Europe, Romania is taking an active role in influencing the region’s defence strategy.

In light of increasing regional threats, the country has significantly raised its defense budget, surpassing NATO’s targets and indicating a change in its strategic focus.

As GlobalData’s “Romania Defense Market 2024-2029” report indicates, Romania’s defence spending has increased by 53.3% since 2023, with an estimated total expenditure of $46.3bn expected for the period 2025-2029.

The country consistently dedicates more than 3% of its GDP to defence, reflecting its focus on regional security.

Earlier in February 2025, the US State Department approved two potential foreign military sales of weapons, worth an about $7.41bn in total, to Israel.