Space Command launched to protect UK’s interests in space

Under the command of Air Vice Marshal Paul Godfrey, UK Space Command will have oversight of all space capability development across defence. Credit: © Crown copyright.

The UK Ministry of Defense (MoD) has announced the official opening of the UK Space Command at a ceremony held at RAF High Wycombe on 29 July.

The ceremony witnessed the country’s first Space Operator badges being presented to personnel.

According to the MOD, the launch of UK Space Command is a major step towards ensuring the country’s interests in space are protected.

The launch builds on commitments outlined in the UK’s recently published Defence Command Paper to invest £1.4bn on space capabilities in the next ten years.

UK Space Command will have oversight of all space capability development across the Ministry of Defence under the leadership of Air Vice Marshal Paul Godfrey.



Britain established the Space Command with responsibilities split between three main areas, such as, space operations, space workforce training and growth, and space capability.

When operating at full capacity, the UK Space Command will provide command and control (C2) of all of defence’s space capabilities.

These include Britain’s Space Operations Centre, RAF Fylingdales, SKYNET, and other enabling capabilities.

UK Defence Procurement Minister Jeremy Quin said: “As our adversaries advance their space capabilities, it is vital we invest in space to ensure we maintain a battle-winning advantage across this fast-evolving operational domain.

“The stand-up of Space Command is an exciting and important step in our commitment to operate in space effectively.”

According to the UK MOD, the new command will work with UK Strategic Command and the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL).

UK Space Command carries the UK’s commitment in the Combined Space Operations (CSpO) initiative.

This initiative involves Canada, New Zealand, Australia, the UK, France, Germany, and the US.

It is aimed at enhancing cooperation and interoperability opportunities in space.

Last year, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a £24bn increase in defence funding over the next four years.

