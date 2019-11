The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ministry of Defence has expressed interest to buy two additional GlobalEye Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) aircraft from Saab.

The announcement was made by the UAE Government at the Dubai Airshow 2019.

The UAE is the launch customer for Saab’s GlobalEye AEW&C aircraft. The country is already purchasing three aircraft.

Saab has not yet signed a contract amendment. The parties are currently in talks and will soon commence final negotiations for the deal to procure additional units.

The company stated that the potential order is expected to be worth around $1.018bn.



The UAE signed the first order for two GlobalEye aircraft in 2015. A follow-on order for an additional system was awarded to Saab in 2017.

GlobalEye is a Bombardier Global 6000-based platform designed to provide air, maritime and ground surveillance capabilities.

The system provides an extended detection range and improved performance to meet the operational requirements of customers.

Saab presented the platform at the ongoing airshow at Dubai World Central, UAE.

This is the first time the company has displayed GlobalEye at the event.

Saab Radar Solutions head Lars Tossman said: “We felt it was only right and proper that the Dubai Airshow was the first exhibition at which GlobalEye would feature.

“It marks four years since Saab was selected amongst strong competition to be the supplier to the UAE for this advanced capability, and we welcome this opportunity to showcase it here in its home nation.”

The first GlobalEye aircraft was rolled out to the media in February last year.

According to media reports, the UAE is also looking to purchase three additional Airbus A330 MRTT aircraft.