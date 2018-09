Triumph Group has secured two contract extensions from General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems to produce specially machined parts for a Hellfire Romeo guided missile.

The contracts are valued at more than $11m and include machining and forging of parts and components on the Lockheed Martin-built missile systems.

Production of the parts will be carried out at the company’s Triumph Aerospace Structures specialty machining facility in Albany, Oregon.



Triumph is a specialist in performing machining and forging work for the production of the main and precursor charge liners used on the Hellfire Romeo.

“General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems and Triumph are jointly involved in the production of missile liners for other military missile system programmes.”

Originally, the company won the Hellfire Romeo missile components supply contract in 1994 and served as the exclusive supplier for the parts until last year when General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems selected a second source provider.

Triumph Aerospace Structures executive vice-president Peter Wick said: “We are pleased to continue to collaborate with General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems in support of the Hellfire Romeo missile programme and we hope to support them on other missile programmes that will benefit from the machining and forging expertise we offer.”

Triumph is also a major supplier for programmes such as the AH-64, KC-46, V-22, and F-35.

The company has been selected to serve as a major supplier for the Boeing T-X offering for the yet-to-be-decided trainer programme of the US Air Force.