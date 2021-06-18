Triumph to supply HUAVs to support F-35 fleet readiness

A US Air Force F-35A on an aerial refueling mission. Credit: USAF / Master Sgt Donald R Allen.

Lockheed Martin has selected Triumph Group’s Actuation Products & Services operating company to expand its support for the F-35 Lightning II joint strike fighter programme.

Triumph will supply its hydraulic utility actuation valves (HUAVs) for F-35 sustainment.

The HUAVs will be used to support F-35 fleet readiness at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point.

Over the next five years, Triumph’s Clemmons facility in North Carolina, US, will also offer material and engineering support.

Since last year, the company started providing HUAV aftermarket parts for military depot operations as part of its partnership with Lockheed Martin.



According to Triumph, the engineering and logistics that supports sustainment efforts at the MCAS Cherry Point will further demonstrate the company’s technical capability in ‘high demand depot settings’.

Triumph Actuation Product and Services president Scott Ledbetter said: “We are excited to expand our support of the F-35 programme and support MCAS Cherry Point and the US fighters who expect and demand fleet readiness.

“Our Clemmons team will provide exceptional service to Lockheed Martin and their Marine Corps customers over the next five years.

“We look forward to expanding our relationship with Lockheed Martin to support future depot opportunities.”

Triumph’s Clemmons site is an OEM and a certified repair station that provides full engineering development and on-site support services.

The site’s products include actuation, pumps and motors for commercial and military aircraft.

The F-35 is built in three different variants for the US Air Force, US Navy and US Marine Corps and programme partners from the Nato and US allies.