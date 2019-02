Triumph Group has received a contract from Saab to provide airframe mounted accessory drives (AMAD) and hydraulic systems for the Boeing T-X advanced pilot training jet.

Saab is Boeing’s partner for the T-X programme and is responsible for the aft fuselage and the associated subsystems.

The company selected Triumph to serves as a supplier to design, develop and manufacture the AMAD and hydraulic systems. The contract also includes aftermarket support services.



Following a competitive bidding contest, Boeing secured a $9.2bn contract with the USAF in September to supply 351 T-X aircraft, 46 simulators, and associated ground equipment for its training programmes.

The training jets being acquired will replace the USAF fleet of ageing T-38 aircraft.

Triumph Integrated Systems executive vice-president Frank Dubey said: “We look forward to delivering these systems for the T-X programme that will provide US Air Force pilots in training with the latest equipment to support missions that protect freedom and democracy.”

AMADs will be provided by Triumph Integrated Systems’ Geared Solutions operating company. They will feature the company’s aircraft accessory gearbox product line.

Meanwhile, Triumph’s Actuation & Control operating company will deliver subcomponents for the hydraulic systems to be incorporated in the training aircraft.

Triumph Group president and CEO Dan Crowley said: “With this award, Triumph will provide hydraulic systems and sophisticated gear drive technology, in addition to our existing contract with Boeing providing major structural content, including the wing, vertical tail and horizontal tail.”

In a separate development, Collins Aerospace won a contract to provide ACES 5 ejection seat and landing gear system, including structure, actuation, dressings, hydraulics, and wheels and brakes, for Boeing T-X trainer jet.