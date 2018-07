US-based company Triumph Group has secured a contract to deliver engine nacelle component services, repair and materials for an unspecified military cargo aircraft.

The three-year contract has been awarded to the company’s Triumph Airborne Structures maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) business, which is an operating company of Triumph Product Support.

Triumph Product Support executive vice-president Mike Abram said: “Triumph Product Support is excited to expand our support of military programmes.



“This award supports Triumph’s greater strategy to increase our scope of work within the military sector.”

“New components will add to the growing engine nacelle component services provided by Triumph Airborne Structures for military platforms.”

Under the current contract, the company will be responsible for providing military cargo aircraft with an additional 200 nacelle components every year.

New components will add to the growing engine nacelle component services provided by Triumph Airborne Structures for military platforms.

The company has serviced approximately 450 thrust reversers for military aircraft in the last five years.

Triumph Airborne Structures has provided personnel, materials, material management services, equipment, data, inspection, engineering and overhaul / repair services for a wide range of military aircraft nacelle components for more than ten years.

In addition, the company repairs and upgrades a wide range of complex sheet metal and composite aircraft structures such as engine nacelles, thrust reversers, flight control surfaces, doors and several other aircraft structures.

The firm also delivers post-production structures material manufacturing and supply chain services for Triumph’s manufacturing business units, as well as to several other original equipment manufacturers.