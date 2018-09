The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) has placed a follow-on order with Airbus Helicopters for the delivery of an additional four units of the H225M tactical transport military aircraft.

To be delivered as part of the RTAF’s fleet strengthening programme, the helicopters will join the service’s existing fleet of six H225M aircraft.

Previously known as EC725, the H225M multirole utility helicopter is used by the service to carry out combat missions, search and rescue flights and transport operations.



By end of this year, RTAF is expected to receive two more H225M helicopters from a previous order, which would take the fleet of the twin-turbine aircraft to 12 units by 2021.

Airbus Helicopters South East Asia and Pacific Region head Philippe Monteux said: “With its proven versatility, reliability and endurance, we know that the H225 will continue to capably fulfil the most challenging missions.”

The Airbus-built helicopter features new advanced electronic instruments and the four-axis autopilot system. It is specially fitted with emergency flotation gear, fast roping, cargo sling, searchlight and electro-optical systems.

The H225M aircraft offers increased endurance and fast cruise speed. It can be equipped with a range of equipment that would enable the helicopter to carry out any role.

The current follow-on order will also cover provision for on-site technical support and continuing airworthiness management organisation services, entirely supported by the company’s Thailand team.

The helicopter has a range of 700nm and can operate from navy ships and land, enabling military forces to deploy wherever required.