A USAF F-15 aircraft. Credit: EvrenKalinbacak/Shutterstock.com.

Textron Systems, a Textron company, has secured a $9.5m contract to provide advanced testing and support services for the Eagle Passive Active Warning Survivability System (EPAWSS) sensor as part of the F-15 aircraft upgrade.

IMPRES Technology Solutions, a provider of federal IT solutions for defence and national security operations, awarded the contract, which will run for 17 months.

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Under the terms, Textron Systems will supply multiple Advanced Architecture Phase Amplitude and Time Simulators (A2PATS) to the 68th Electronic Warfare Squadron (EWS) located at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida.

In addition to delivering the simulators, the company will provide operational support, conduct testing, and furnish spare parts.

The A2PATS simulators will enable testing for a range of Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. These systems are designed to test the latest Radar Warning Receivers (RWRs) in secure environments, replicating modern electronic warfare conditions for both the US Air Force and allied defence forces.

Textron Systems electronic systems senior vice president Steve Mensh said: “The A2PATS system is capable of simultaneously simulating both electronic intelligence and communications intelligence signals, allowing for the modelling of an entire integrated air defence system.

“What we’re providing to the US Air Force and our allied nations is a realistic environment for testing and training of modern electronic warfare capabilities.”

The A2PATS family of products are electromagnetic environment simulators based on Textron Systems’ open-architecture direct digital synthesiser technology.

The systems can simulate multiple types of signals, including electronic intelligence (ELINT) and communications intelligence (COMINT). They use Direct-Port Architecture, enabling modularity and scalability.

The A2PATS is designed to replicate the phase, amplitude, and time of arrival of radio frequency (RF) signals across a wide frequency range, supporting testing of radar warning receivers, electronic support measure suites, and communications sensors.