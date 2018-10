The Swedish Defence Material Administration has submitted a proposal to offer Saab-built Gripen aircraft to the Bulgarian Air Force.

Under the Swedish proposal, eight fully Nato-interoperable Gripen C/D multirole fighter jets are being proposed with the latest and advanced MS20 configuration.

If approved, Sweden intends to deliver the jets within a short period of time, with the first aircraft expected to be supplied within 24 months of the contract being signed.



Swedish Defence Material Administration Export and International Relations director Joakim Wallin said: “Gripen is an advanced multirole fighter at the start of its development lifetime.

“Equipped with the latest technology and weapons, the aircraft is capable of carrying out a wide range of air-to-air, air-to-surface and reconnaissance missions.”

“The Swedish offer meets the requirements of the Bulgarian Government regarding budget, delivery schedule and capabilities of the new aircraft.”

The deal would include training for Gripen C/D pilots and technicians.

Gripen C/D is a new-generation, multi-role combat aircraft currently in operation with the airforces of Sweden, South Africa, Hungary, Czech Republic and Thailand.

Equipped with the latest technology and weapons, the aircraft is capable of carrying out a wide range of air-to-air, air-to-surface and reconnaissance missions.

The jet is also used by Nato member states Czech Republic and Hungary to participate in missions and joint exercises with other member countries of the alliance.

Currently, the development of the Gripen C/D jet is ongoing and the system is expected to remain operational for at least the next 30 years.