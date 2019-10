The Swedish Armed Forces’ Air Defence Regiment has received firing units of the ground-based IRIS-T SLS air defence system.

The firing units provided by Diehl Defence were handed over to the Air Defence Regiment by the Swedish procurement agency FMV.

Diehl supplies the IRIS-T SLS short-range air-defence system to the Swedish Army. IRIS-T SLS includes the IRIS-T air-to-air missile for vertical launch from Hägglunds’ Bv410 carrier platform.

Air defence systems offer protection to critical assets and ground troops from aerial threats such as missiles, aircraft and attack helicopters.

IRIS-T SLS is equipped with sensors, radars, command and control systems, communications systems.



The IRIS-T air-to-air guided missile was developed as part of a Germany-led multinational programme with participation from Sweden. The programme was started with the objective of replacing AIM-9 Sidewinder missiles used by the Nato member nations.

In a statement, Diehl Defence said: “In the development of the IRIS-T SLM/SLS ground-based air defence systems, Diehl succeeded in setting new standards in open system architecture, thus allowing maximum flexibility in the procurement of new weapon systems, as well as modernisation / upgrading of existing systems.

“Through the delivery of highly advanced equipment within the agreed cost and time frame, Diehl has made a notable contribution to the renewal of Swedish air defence.”

The company developed the surface-launched IRIS-T SL for the German Armed Forces’ Tactical Air Defence System (TLVS). IRIS-T SL is an upgraded version of the IRIS-T missile.