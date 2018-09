Stark has carried out the delivery of the first ‘Made in Mississippi’ Arrow 3 anti-ballistic missile canister to Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI).

The Arrow 3 canister serves as an integral component to the latest generation of missile defence systems developed by IAI and deployed with the Israeli Air Force (IAF) by the Israeli Ministry of Defense (IMoD).

Serving as the first operational, national missile defence system of the world, the Arrow weapon system (AWS) is the upper tier defence system that is used against ballistic missiles threats.



IAI has been selected as the prime contractor for AWS and is responsible for the development, production and system integration of the Arrow 2 and Arrow 3 interceptors.

“Jointly manufactured by IAI and Boeing, Arrow 3 is an exo-atmospheric anti-ballistic missile that has been built for use by Israel with development and funding support from the US.”

The Arrow 3 interceptor helps the IAF defend against longer range, higher altitude exo-atmospheric, and precise ballistic missile engagements.

The combined interception capabilities of the Arrow 2 and Arrow 3 missile will help improve the missile defence capabilities of Israel.

Israeli Missile Defense Organization (IMDO) director Moshe Patel said: “The IMoD is proud to mark here in Mississippi another achievement representing fruitful long-term cooperation between the US and Israel for building a strong protective shield to the State of Israel against missiles and rockets.

“The strong partnership and commitment between the Missile Defense Agency and the IMDO created a world-class interceptor that, together with the Arrow 2, expands the ballistic missile defence envelope provided to the state of Israel.”

The missile comprises a two-stage interceptor that helps destroy incoming ballistic missiles and intercontinental ballistic missiles with an exo-atmospheric kill vehicle that can also be used mid-air to intercept its target.