Singapore Air Force participates in Exercise Red Flag – Nellis in US

In picture, a RSAF F-16 aircraft. Credit: Luhai Wong from Singapore/ commons.wikimedia.org.

The Singapore Ministry of Defence has announced that the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) is participating in Exercise Red Flag – Nellis in the US.

The multilateral air combat exercise is being held from 7 to 18 March 2022 at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada.

During the exercise, the participating air forces will conduct a series of air-to-air and air-to-ground training missions to enhance combat skills.

The RSAF contingent will include nine F-16C/D fighter aircraft and more than 100 personnel from Peace Carvin II detachment in Luke Air Force Base, Arizona.

Separately, the exercise will also include Royal Saudi Air Force’s F-15SA fighter aircraft and the USAF’s F-15E, F-16C, EA-18G fighter aircraft and B-1 bomber aircraft.

Overall, around 55 aircraft will participate in complex mission scenarios that will be carried out under day and night conditions.

The USAF contingent is expected to include around 1,750 personnel.

In a statement, the Singaporean Ministry of Defence said: “The RSAF has been participating in Exercise Red Flag – Nellis since 1982.

“The RSAF’s participation in the exercise underscores the excellent and long-standing defence relationship between Singapore and the US.

“The exercise also enhances the professionalism and cooperation among the participating forces, and provides the RSAF with an opportunity to benchmark itself against other advanced air forces.”

In a separate statement, USAF 414th Combat Training Squadron commander colonel Jared Hutchinson said: “Red Flag allows us and our allies to perform in scenarios to prepare us should we ever be called on to engage a peer level adversary in combat.

“They will be able to lean on the experience they have built in this exercise and avoid making the mistakes during real-world situations.”

