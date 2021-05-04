SimX secures new USAF contracts to advance VR training programmes

A pararescueman participates in a virtual reality medical scenario during the Special Operations Center for Medical Integration and Development Field Training Exercise. Credit: USAF / Tech Sgt Sandra Welch.

Virtual reality (VR) medical simulation platform provider SimX has secured four new contracts from the US Air Force (USAF).

Work will include further development of fielded capabilities for training the USAF’s elite medical personnel with the SimX Virtual Reality Medical Simulation System.

Overall, the four contracts are valued at more than $1.5m. They were awarded under the $2.5m Virtual Advancement of Learning and Operational Readiness (VALOR) research and development programme.

According to SimX, the new funding will be used specifically to improve the capabilities of the system to train operational medical handoffs between roles of care, train missions involving multiple simultaneous caregiving teams and train in dynamic and realistic environments.

It will also involve providing more customisable and adaptable training capabilities.



Separately, additional allocations were made to adapt VR medical simulation training for in-flight medicine during aerial and space operations.

The steps will enable the 24th Special Operations Wing’s special operations medical personnel to leverage simulated medical scenarios based on real-world experience and learn relevant medical techniques, tactics and protocols.

The newly developed capabilities will undergo operational testing and evaluation at the existing SimX deployments at installations across the US, as well as USAF locations in Europe and Asia.

Leading the effort, USAF 24th Special Operations Wing surgeon and medical director of the pararescue career field colonel John R Dorsch said: “The VALOR programme is helping to increase overall medical capability and has the potential to improve survival rates in combat casualties.

“Expanding and innovating capabilities is critical for ensuring the highest level of combat trauma and austere medical care is provided by our special operators and medical personnel.”

SimX’s platform is used by several top institutions. The new contracts further expand its partnership with the USAF and US Space Force.