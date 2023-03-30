A learner accessing a stowed medical equipment kit in a digitally recreated C-17 aeromedical evacuation aircraft. Credit: SimX, Inc/PRNewswire.

SimX has been awarded a contract to develop a new virtual reality (VR) medical simulation training capability in collaboration with the US Air Force (USAF).

The new VR capability is being developed as part of a $750,000 project, which is funded via the USAF’s Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) programme.

It will help in training the USAF’s Critical Care Air Transport Teams (CCATT) and Aeromedical Evacuation (AE) personnel.

The project will be conducted in partnership with Air Mobility Command and will receive subject matter expertise from the USAF School of Aerospace Medicine.

The training capability will fall under the company’s Virtual Advancement of Learning for Operational Readiness programme.

SimX chief technology officer and programme principal investigator Karthik Sarma said: “SimX is thrilled to be working with the USAF to advance the state of medical simulation training for en route care.”

Once developed, the new capability will improve rapid decision making capability of the forces by developing a realistic aeromedical training modality, which can be used across the Total Force.

Both CCATT and AE are highly specialised interprofessional units that can deliver an intensive care unit level of care in different settings, such as onboard an aircraft, to save the life of an injured patient while on the move.

VR capability subject matter expert captain Daniel Hartling said: “Access to a virtual domain replicating this challenging role of care will be a massive readiness booster in our effort to deliver this lifesaving capability to our wounded partners and teammates.”

Through this new project, the USAF and SimX are focusing on the development of new capabilities that can support more frequent, cheaper, quick and effective training for en route care personnel.

Work also includes development of a VR scenario-based training curriculum for the USAF personnel.