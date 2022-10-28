Serco wins contract extension to support British C-130J aircraft

Serco is responsible for providing repair, logistics and other support services for the UK RAF’s C-130J Hercules aircraft at RAF Brize Norton. Credit: Serco Group.

Serco has secured a 12-month contract extension to continue providing support for the UK Royal Air Force’s (RAF) C-130J Hercules military transport aircraft.

The company’s Propulsion, Airframe and Electrical Technicians team is delivering the associated services for the C-130J aircraft, based at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire.

The team is responsible for repairing different systems and parts of the C130J aircraft, including its AE2100 engine, engine control units, fuel pumps, oil pumps and engine nacelles.

Serco said that its team manages all the AE2100 engines related services and spare parts for the RAF’s aircraft fleet on the base.

The company also liaises with the original engine maker Rolls Royce to perform some repair services in North America.

Apart from the repair, Serco also provides logistics services to support the aircraft’s operation.

Serco UK defence business interim managing director Keith Hillas said: “We are proud that Serco is trusted to provide complex specialist engineering, logistical and operational support to the UK’s military aircraft, including the RAF Hercules fleet, where many of our team have been involved in the maintenance of the Rolls Royce aircraft engines for over 25 years.

“Our highly skilled engineers provide jet engine maintenance on RAF frontline fighter aircraft, in addition to engineering support for vehicles, transport aircraft and helicopters of the Royal Navy and Royal Airforce.

“We help to ensure operational readiness in deployed and support situations on military bases across the UK.”

Furthermore, the extra year of service will involve Serco to continue providing support services for the C-130J Hercules aircraft’s propulsion system until the scheduled retirement of the aircraft from the service in March 2023.