SelectTech Services has received a contract from the US Air Force (USAF) for the design, development, integration, test and delivery of two Roll-On Conference Capsules (ROCC).

The $8.5m contract was awarded by the US Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Mobility and Training Aircraft Directorate as part of a competitive acquisition process dedicated to small businesses.

The ROCC will serve as a transport module that will be loaded into the cargo compartment of the C-17A Globemaster III.

It is intended to replace the existing Silver Bullet modified airstream trailers for officials travelling abroad in C-17 aircraft.



The USAF will certify the capsules for personnel occupancy and use during all phases of flight on board the aircraft.



The ROCC has the ability to provide a private, enclosed work area and rest space to allow senior leaders and their travel teams to work and rest while travelling.

It comprises two modules, one for the private area and the other is the conference room / staff area.

These modules will be connected with the USAF’s Steel Eagle Communications Suite to enable users to have connectivity during C-17 flight operations.

The Steel Eagle pallet will provide electrical power and communications capability to the ROCC.

Mobility and Training Aircraft Directorate C-17 Capabilities Branch materiel leader lieutenant colonel Bena Sellers said: “We are very excited to award this contract and to eventually field the Roll-On Conference Capsules.

“The team has been working on a Silver Bullet replacement for a little over three years now starting with defining the ROCC requirements with the customer.

“We are looking forward to providing senior leaders with an airworthy product that allows them to stay connected, continuing to execute their mission in flight.”

The contract includes an option to support and sustain both ROCCs for up to three years, SelectTech noted.

The company aims to deliver the first ROCC for USAF airworthiness testing next year.