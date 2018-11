Aerospace and defence company SEAKR Engineering has secured a contract to build advanced space processing prototype for the US Air Force’s (USAF) protected tactical satellite communications (SATCOM).

Under the deal, the company will define requirements, and develop, refine and test advanced space digital processing prototypes for protected tactical SATCOM (PTS) anti-jamming capabilities.

To be delivered to the USAF Space and Missile Systems Center, the prototypes will be developed under a contract with the Space Enterprise Consortium, managed by Advanced Technology International.



The project will enable the USAF to attain its mission goal of resiliency in space and ground communications to tactical troops in both benign and contested environments.

“SEAKR Engineering will define processing system requirements and digital processor architecture to support a PTS Space Hub to manage traffic on board the spacecraft.”

SEAKR Engineering will use its expertise in radio frequency communications to carry out work on the project. It will use prototypes and performance simulations to demonstrate PTS anti-jam capabilities and requirements.

Work will focus on establishing current baseline digital processor capabilities, defining driving requirements and technologies for PTS anti-jam, establishing processing component trade studies, and developing initial prototypes.

The processing systems provided by SEAKR covers four generations of architectural capabilities, which help support the complete range of payload processing performance requirements.

According to the company, previous study and prototype advancements offered by it have strengthened the US Department of Defense’s ability to solve highly complex challenges in order to safeguard US troops and ensure national security.