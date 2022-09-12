SciTec to provide critical applications for USSF’s missile warning mission

Notional image of a Space Based Infrared System (SBIRS) missile warning satellite. Credit: Lockheed Martin Corporation/ US Space Systems Command.

The US Space Force’s (USSF) Space Systems Command (SSC) has awarded a contract to SciTec to provide critical applications for its missile warning mission.

Awarded for mission data processing application provider (MDPAP), the contract has an estimated value of $272m.

It falls under the USSF’s future operationally resilient ground evolution (FORGE) programme that supports continued operations of traditional Space Based Infrared System (SBIRS) capabilities.

The latest contract builds on a year-long prototype competition.

In December 2021, a $5m prototype contract was awarded to SciTec through a Space Enterprise Consortium (SpEC) other transaction authority (OTA).

SciTec executive director and FORGE programme lead David Simenc said: “The prototyping effort under SpEC allowed us to develop and demonstrate key aspects of our modular, scalable, extensible and cyber-resilient applications for FORGE Mission Data Processing (MDP) that we build upon through this follow-on contract to meet the no-fail mission.

“We’re thrilled to be leading the same purpose-built team who have been with us throughout the prototype and continue the partnership with SSC and the entire FORGE team to rapidly deliver next-generation capabilities for the nation.”

The team includes L3Harris Technologies, Raytheon Technologies, Monterey Technologies, Cosmic Advanced Engineering Solutions, Centil and Outside Analytics.

Work under the latest award will see the development, tuning and integration of advanced algorithms, graphical user interfaces, signal processing and data communication elements to provide operational software baselines for real-time strategic missile warning operations.

Once complete, the FORGE MDPAP effort will provide modernised mission processing capabilities to address emerging adversities.

It will be in accordance with the existing and future overhead persistent infrared space segments and necessary capabilities.

The modernisation also involves the development of a new user-defined interface to support operations across the increased space layer while promoting ease of use for the operators.