Saab’s JAS 39 Gripen. Credit: Honza123/Shutterstock.com.

Swedish defence prime Saab has recorded a decline in order bookings for the first quarter of 2026 (Q1 2026) as fewer large orders offset growth in medium-sized orders.

The company registered Skr18.24bn ($1.9bn) in order bookings in Q1 2026, down 5% from Skr19.14bn for the same period last year.

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Order booking was strongest in the company’s Surveillance business with Skr8.6bn bookings in Q1.

During the quarter, net sales of Saab reached Skr19.16bn, representing an organic sales growth of 23.6%, from Skr15.79bn in the prior year quarter.

All business units, including Combitech, achieved double-digit sales growth in Q1 2026. Surveillance contributed the most, generating sales of Skr6.95bn, while Aeronautics reported sales of Skr5.19bn.

Saab’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) for the period was Skr2.73bn, up from Skr2.14bn in Q1 2025, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 14.3%.

The company reported earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of Skr1.92bn, marking an increase of 32% from SEK 1.45bn in the same period last fiscal.

Net income for the company also rose to Skr1.47bn, from Skr1.28bn, while earnings per share jumped to Skr2.65 from Skr2.35.

Saab president and CEO Micael Johansson stated: “We delivered strong organic sales growth, a higher operating margin, and solid cash flow in the first quarter. Our product offering is well aligned with the defence priorities of many nations globally.

“We continue to develop future capabilities and invest in capacity while reinforcing our ability to deliver to customers in the immediate term.”

In December last year, Saab signed a contract, valued at approximately Skr12.3bn ($1.33bn), with France’s General Directorate of Armaments (DGA) to supply two GlobalEye Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) aircraft.