RUAG MRO Switzerland has won a maintenance contract with the Royal Netherlands Air Force (RNAF) for its Pilatus PC-7 training aircraft.

The contract was awarded following a public tender process. The value of the award has not been disclosed by the parties.

Under the contract, RUAG MRO Switzerland will serve as a maintenance service provider for the PC-7 training aircraft’s propellers.

Specifically, the contract will cover maintenance of the complete PC-7 aircraft and subsystems, including engines and components.

Additionally, the company will be responsible for implementing cockpit upgrades and offering value retention measures.



The publicly tendered contract has been extended for two years and is validated until the end of 2022.

The contract has an option, which, if exercised, can be extended until 2026 when the aircraft reaches the end of its lifecycle.

The new contract will replace the original maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) agreement for PC-7 propeller maintenance.

RUAG MRO Switzerland Propeller Aircraft and UAV business development manager Max Grob said: “We are delighted about this order. As a technology partner of the Swiss Army, these synergies in the third market allow us to expand our competencies sustainably and in the long-term.”

Work on the training aircraft will be carried out at the company’s repair facility in Lodrino, Switzerland. Currently, the facility is performing repairs on other variants such as Pilatus PC-6 and PC-9.

It is also one of the 24 certified Hartzell Recommended Service Facilities worldwide.

Pilatus PC-7 turbo light training aircraft is in service with several airforces, including India, Mexico, South Africa and Malaysia.