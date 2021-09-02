British Royal Air Force Lossiemouth celebrates two major milestones

Aerial shot of Atlantic Building and parade. Credit: Royal Air Force. UK Crown Copyright.

The British Royal Air Force (RAF) has announced that RAF Lossiemouth has celebrated a double milestone with the formal naming of its $118m (£100m) Poseidon Strategic Facility as the ‘Atlantic Building’ and presentation of a new Standard to CXX Squadron.

With the Atlantic Building serving as a backdrop, a total of 60 crew from CXX Squadron officially paraded for the first time since reforming last year.

The parade also witnessed the participation of two sub-hunting Poseidon aircraft posing on either side of the Atlantic Building.

According to the RAF, the parade opened with a flypast of a Poseidon submarine-hunting aircraft supported by a two Typhoon aircraft from II (AC) Squadron.

UK Defence Procurement Minister Jeremy Quin said: “The state-of-the-art ‘Atlantic Building’ enables our Poseidon fleet to perform their vital role for UK defence.



“The building’s name reflects the heritage of CXX Squadron and the importance of the aircraft’s mission to protect our maritime interests.

“This fantastic facility is a key part of defence’s £360m investment in RAF Lossiemouth, which has created and supported hundreds of jobs in Moray.”

RAF Lossiemouth’s P8s provide continuous vigilance to enemy threats above and below the waves and protect the nuclear deterrent capabilities of the country.

New 120 Squadron Officer Commanding wing commander Livesey said: “Maritime patrol is of vital importance to the UK, and the contribution provided by those at RAF Lossiemouth is paramount to its success.

“I am privileged to take command of 120 Sqn at an exciting time in its history, as we continue to build in capability.”

