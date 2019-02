Robbins-Gioia (RG) has received a contract from the US Air Force (USAF) to support airforce business capability lifecycle management.

The $50m indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract requires RG to help the USAF explore more efficient ways to support its business operations.

The company will also work to find solutions to refine the development of requirements supporting information technology across all 38 mission areas.



Robbins-Gioia CEO Brad King said: “We’re excited to be able to support the airforce in achieving its mission to modernise their business systems to support the continuing needs of the warfighter.

“RG will use its LINKProcess methodology that captures and manages business requirements into a common and dynamic repository.”

“Our rigorous and commercially proven approach melds perfectly with the DoD Business Capability Acquisition Cycle (BCAC) to accelerate continuous modernisation of business systems while avoiding the risks and pitfalls of ‘big bang’ implementation programmes.”

Robbins-Gioia defense director Jeff Philippart said: “Our unique LINKProcess methodology combined with RG’s legacy of programme management and agile delivery excellence provides a robust framework for elicitation, validation, and collaboration to document and manage complex requirements.

“The RG framework accelerates prioritisation, modernisation, and innovation of systems and business processes.”

The contract also involves information and data management, process engineering, performance assessment, facilitation, project management, change management, scheduling and technical support.