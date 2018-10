US Misawa Air Force Base (AFB) pilots have joined two live Red Flag Alaska training missions from virtual cockpits at the Misawa Mission Training Center for the first time.

Pilots were provided with Northrop Grumman’s Live, Virtual and Constructive (LVC) expertise in the Red Flag Alaska military training exercises.

The two events demonstrated the ability of Northrop Grumman in advancing the technologies with its LVC experimentation, integration and operations suite (LEXIOS).



Northrop Grumman Secure Network Operations director Martin Amen said: “Our LVC solution highlights the value of Northrop Grumman to our US and international customers and is tremendous for military training transformation.

“We are at the leading edge of combining tactical simulator training with a live tactical event. When we started, LVC was seen as an adjunct capability. However, today LVC is an integrated depended-upon training element.”

Since 2015, Northrop’s LEXIOS and other solutions have been used to integrate virtual cockpits, constructive (computer-generated) aircraft and weapons, and live training exercises on the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex (JPARC) range.

The company is serving as the integration and operations lead. It has defined, developed and implemented an on-demand training architecture.

The architecture integrates existing global virtual and constructive training solutions such as the Combat Air Forces Distributed Mission Operations Network and Mobile Air Forces Distributed Training Center Network to improve live and synthetic aircrew training.

Red Flag Alaska is a series of Pacific Air Forces commander-directed field training exercises designed to provide the US forces with joint offensive counter-air, interdiction, close air support, as well as large force employment training in a simulated combat environment.