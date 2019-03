Raytheon Company and Hensoldt have agreed to provide integrated air surveillance radars to Royal Netherlands Air Force (RNAF) and another European customer.

The integrated radars are a combination of Hensoldt’s next-generation primary airport surveillance radar (ASR-NG) and Raytheon’s Condor Mk 3 Mode S monopulse secondary surveillance radar (MSSR).

The companies will provide one system to the RNAF for advanced air traffic control and wind-farm interference mitigation at De Kooy airfield.



Three systems will be delivered to German air navigation service provider Deutsche Flugsicherung to replace ageing radars as part of the country’s airspace modernisation efforts.

Raytheon intelligence, information and services vice-president Matt Gilligan said: “Our goal is to make the global airspace safer by creating the world’s most advanced air traffic control system.

“Earlier this month, Raytheon and Hensoldt agreed to form a partnership to develop and market new air traffic control radars.”

“Hensoldt’s primary radar provides almost four times the volume coverage when compared to others, and that’s something our customers want.”

The partnership between Raytheon and Hensoldt leverages their combined experience in global air traffic control solutions.

Hensoldt radar / IFF head Erwin Paulus said: “As a radar specialist we have a track record of numerous successful ATC programmes. Together with Raytheon, we are able to offer customers very attractive systems solutions.”

Condor Mk 3 is an advanced version of the Condor Mk 2 with features such as a higher duty cycle transmitter, GaN technology, automatic adaptive power control and built-in automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B).

In addition to air traffic control, the partners intend to focus on air space surveillance and identification of aircraft according to the newest standards Mode S and Mode 5.