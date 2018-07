Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defense Systems has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Lockheed Martin to evaluate potential markets and user requirements for its Smart, Precise Impact and Cost-Effective (SPICE) missile guidance kits.

Currently in service with the Israeli Air Force (IAF) and other international customers, the system uses a new advanced electro-optical seeker with unique scene-matching algorithms, navigation guidance and homing techniques.

The system can effectively attain operational missions during both day and night in adverse weather without global positioning system (GPS) and at a low lifecycle cost.



Rafael Advanced Defense Systems air and command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance division executive vice-president and head Yuval Miller said: “SPICE is a leading air-to-surface weapon system offering US and international airforces operating Lockheed Martin’s platforms, as well as strategic bomber aircraft, an important complement to their existing operational capabilities.

“SPICE’s unique features greatly enhance the US’ ability to operate in contested environments. We are excited to engage in cooperation with Lockheed Martin to make SPICE available as a US-made system, adapted to fully meet US standards.”

The two companies will evaluate the market for two of Rafael’s precision-guided missile kit variants, the 453kg SPICE 1000 system, and the 907kg SPICE 2000 weapon.

Rafael’s missile kit is a stand-off, autonomous, air-to-surface weapon system that has the capability to destroy targets with precision and at high-attack volumes in a GPS-denied environment.