The UK Royal Air Force (RAF) is set to integrate the capabilities of Tornado multirole fighter aircraft onto the Eurofighter Typhoon combat jet by December.

Carried out under the Project Centurion programme, the upgrades will enable the Typhoon jets to remain at the forefront of combat air capability in Europe for several decades.

In a statement to media, RAF air commodore Linc Taylor said: “We have delivered Project Centurion differently through a new partnering approach with industry and we are doing more than ever before, faster than ever before.”



“In the future, we will be bringing in next-generation precision strike stand-off missiles such as Spear Cap 3, expendable active decoys, a new E Scan radar, and a new helmet.”

The Project Centurion programme has been designed to integrate additional advanced complex weapons on to the Eurofighter platform.

Weapons to be integrated include the deep strike cruise missile Storm Shadow, the beyond visual range (BVR) air-to-air missile Meteor, as well as the unique low-collateral, precision attack missile Brimstone.

“We are learning and delivering new technologies in concert with Typhoon. And if we develop a capability within the Future Combat Air System Technology Initiative (FCAS TI) programme we can spin it back into Typhoon.”

Manufactured by a consortium comprising Airbus Defence & Space, BAE Systems and Leonardo Aircraft Division, the Eurofighter Typhoon is a swing-role combat aircraft that has the capability of carrying up to six bombs, in addition to six missiles, a cannon, and a targeting pod.

The aircraft features sufficient processing power that helps support missile in-flight updates and bomb in-flight targeting simultaneously.