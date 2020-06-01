The Royal Air Force (RAF) Typhoons and Reapers have conducted four separate airstrikes to support the Iraq Government’s fight against the terror group, Daesh.

The strikes were conducted over northern Iraq and all targets were successfully hit.

In March last year, the last territory held by Daesh was liberated. Since then, the RAF continuously flies armed reconnaissance patrols in an attempt to prevent Daesh from re-establishing control of territory in Iraq or Syria.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said: “These strikes are another example of how the UK Armed Forces protect our nation and allies, every single day, from all those who seek to do us harm.”

The latest airstrike operations were conducted by gathering intelligence and the thorough surveillance of the target and its surrounding area.



This was aimed at recording any signs of civilians, to ensure they are not placed at risk.

Last month, the strikes commenced after an RAF Reaper remotely piloted aircraft destroyed a bunker containing Daesh fighters, west of Tuz Khurmatu in northern Iraq.

Later on, two Typhoons supported by a Voyager air refuelling tanker flew an armed reconnaissance patrol over northern Iraq.

Due to Coalition surveillance aircraft locating a cave system occupied by Daesh terrorists, the Typhoons identified targets at three of the cave entrances during this flight.

The targets were successfully bombed and destroyed on south-east of Hatra, on the banks of the Tharthar River.

Later that month, Reapers recorded movement west of Tuz Khurmatu, when two of the RAF’s aircraft destroyed two more Daesh-occupied bunkers.

Further, a Reaper dropped one bomb after locating a group of Daesh fighters taking cover in woods.

The impact caused secondary explosions, indicating the presence of significant munitions.