The British Royal Air Force (RAF) Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft have completed the contribution to the Nato Air Policing mission in Iceland to safeguard the country’s airspace.

The RAF sent four Typhoon fighter jets to the Keflavik Air Base to conduct the UK’s first Nato Air Policing mission in the Nordic country.

The aircraft from 1 (Fighter) Squadron left to return to RAF Lossiemouth in Scotland.

Iceland does not have a military of its own. Nato is helping the country secure its airspace through the ongoing air policing mission, carried out by Nato allies on a rotation basis.

The UK contingent deployed to the Keflavik Air Base last month included 129 RAF regular and reserve personnel.



1 (Fighter) Squadron Wing Commander Mark Baker said: “We’ve achieved the mission, first and foremost, ensuring the integrity of Nato airspace. I think we’ve also developed some excellent relationships with the people of Iceland.”

Typhoon jets were prepared to respond to the threat of unidentified aircraft flying close to the Icelandic airspace at all times during the month-long deployment.

The aircraft conducted more than 180 practice intercepts and 59 training sorties.

Baker added: “It’s been a challenging deployment for us into a colder environment and climate than the weather conditions we’re used to back home. From an engineering perspective, that has meant certain equipment has been challenging to operate and flying has been different as well.”

Recently, two Typhoon jets from RAF Coningsby intercepted an aircraft that lost contact over south-east England.