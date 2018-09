Typhoon fighter jets deployed with the Royal Air Force (RAF) have successfully intercepted two Russian long-range bomber aircraft that were flying towards UK airspace.

The Russian Tu-160 Blackjack bombers did not communicate with UK air traffic control as they were approaching the airspace, making them a hazard to all other aviation.

As a result, the UK RAF deployed RAF Quick Reaction Alert (QRA) Eurofighter Typhoon combat aircraft from RAF Lossiemouth airbase in Scotland, UK, to monitor the Russian jets.



UK Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson said: “Russian bombers probing UK airspace is another reminder of the very serious military challenge that Russia poses us today.

“We will not hesitate to continually defend our skies from acts of aggression. Once again the rapid reactions of our RAF have demonstrated how vital our armed forces are in protecting Britain.”

The RAF worked in close cooperation with Nato partner nations to monitor the Russian Tu-160 bombers as they travelled through a number of international airspaces before they were intercepted by the airforce over the North Sea.

The Typhoon fighter jets then escorted the Russian aircraft north, out of the UK’s airspace.

In July, the RAF Eurofighter Typhoons based in Romania operated from the Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base near Constanta to successfully intercept Russian Su-24 Fencer aircraft that flew near Nato airspace over the Black Sea.

The 15.96m-long Eurofighter Typhoon is an advanced swing-role combat aircraft designed to carry out air-to-air and air-to-surface missions simultaneously.