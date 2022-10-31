RAF Force Protection specialists participate in Exercise Volcanex

The exercise saw participation of RAF’s 7 Force Protection Wing and RAF Coningsby-based Force Protection Intelligence Centre. Credit: © 2022 Royal Air Force. UK Crown Copyright.

Personnel from the UK Royal Air Force (Raf) have carried out a series of force protection training drills as part of the multinational Volcanex exercise.

The exercise is conducted by the European Air Group (EAG), which comprises the air forces of seven nations. It was established in 1991 through a partnership between the UK RAF and French Air Force.

The group works together to refine and bolster interoperability and skills in a variety of disciplines.

In addition to the UK, other member nations include France, Belgium, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Spain.

The latest iteration of Exercise Volcanex was hosted at Camp Roi Albert in Marche-en-Famenne, Wallonia, Belgium.

The British contingent of force protection specialists that took part in the exercise comprised personnel from the RAF’s 7 Force Protection Wing and Force Protection Intelligence Centre, based at RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire.

During the latest activity, the RAF force protection specialists, working alongside multinational forces, were put through their paces in different training scenarios.

The main objective of Exercise Volcanex is to develop and assess the performance of junior-level force protection specialists in a multilateral headquarters.

It also aimed to ensure that a standardised process is followed to train all the EAG nations’ force protection personnel while enhancing the interoperability of participant forces to undertake different operations.

RAF Exercise Volcanex Officer squadron leader Hemingfield said: “I really enjoyed the opportunity to train and exercise with our allies.

“Working alongside our Swedish and Dutch colleagues allowed us to develop an understanding of nuanced capabilities.

“Additionally, the RAF personnel were able to test responses to threats, not only to defend NATO and the UK interests.”