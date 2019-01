The Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) is demonstrating its capabilities at the Red Flag joint military training exercise at Nellis Air Force Base (AFB) in the US.

More than 370 personnel and eight aircraft from the RAAF are taking part in the Exercise Red Flag 19-1 alongside the US Air Force (USAF) and the British Royal Air Force (RAF).

The three-week air warfare training exercise started last week and is set to run until 15 February.



At the exercise, RAAF is being represented by six F/A-18A Classic Hornets from Number 77 Squadron, one E-7A Wedgetail Airborne Early Warning and Control aircraft from Number 2 Squadron and one AP-3C (Electronic Warfare) Orion aircraft from the Number 10 Squadron.

RAAF Air Commander Australia air vice-marshal Steve Roberton said: “Royal Australian Air Force will train with the USAF, US Navy and the RAF in a complex reconstruction of a modern battlespace.

“Airforce personnel will deploy to support the aircraft, operate an Australian Task Group Headquarters, augment the combined air operations centre with our coalition partners, provide cyber capabilities, and establish a control and reporting centre.

“Not only are we learning from our partners and how we can best operate with each other, we are continuing our strong relationships that will enhance and strengthen our coalition into the future.”

The RAF has deployed Typhoons from RAF Lossiemouth, Sentry and Rivet Joint aircraft, as well as personnel from units stationed across the country to train at Nellis AFB.

Established in 1975, Exercise Red Flag series is hosted by the USAF 414th Combat Training Squadron.

The exercise is conducted several times a year with participation from domestic and international forces. Australia has been taking part in the exercise since 1980.